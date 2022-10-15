What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, Oct. 15

UFC Fight Night is at home at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be 11 total fights scheduled for the event on Saturday, October 15. There will be six fights on the preliminary card that begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The five-fight main card will follow at 7 p.m. ET also on ESPN+. The event is headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between #5 Alexa Grasso and #6 Viviane Araujo.

While the main event has the only ranked fight of the night, that doesn't mean that there isn't more to watch and look forward to. The main card begins with a bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Victor Henry. Light heavyweights Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield will follow. Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic will compete representing the middleweight division, and bantamweights Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez will compete in the second to last fight of the night.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Grasso and Araujo, it’s estimated that will start just after 9 p.m. ET.