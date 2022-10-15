Full card for UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

UFC Fight Night will take place on Saturday, October 15, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will have six fights that start at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card follows at 7 p.m. ET also on ESPN+ and will consist of five fights. The main event of the evening will see #5 Alexa Grasso taking on #6 Viviane Araujo in a women’s flyweight match.

The winner of the main event will have a good shot at a title opportunity next year. Another big fight is the penultimate fight of the night between Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez. While neither fighter is ranked, this bout will showcase two veterans in the division.

Speaking of veterans, Raphael Assuncao and Victory Henry have competed in a combined 63 professional fights in their careers and are looking to show they still have something left in the tank. On the preliminary card, Piera Rodriguez will put her undefeated record on the line as she takes on Sam Hughes in a women’s strawweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#5 Alexa Grasso vs. #6 Viviane Araújo, women’s flyweight Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez, bantamweight

Jordan Wright vs. Duško Todorović, middleweight

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+