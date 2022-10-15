Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card with No. 5 ranked women’s flyweight Alexa Grasso taking on No. 6 ranked women’s flyweight Viviane Araújo in the main event. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Grasso (14-3) has won three fights in a row after switching over from the strawweight division. Her last victory came in March via submission versus Joanne Wood. She is very technical and can win fights in a number of ways. Now, the sixth year pro is looking to cement herself as a true contender and very well could secure a spot with a win.

The two were scheduled to meet in both January and August of this year, with each backing out due to injuries.

Araújo (11-3) is looming right behind Grasso at the number 6 spot within the women’s flyweight ranks. She looked impressive in May, earning an unanimous decision victory over Andrea Lee. Araújo is a veteran who has some solid grappling skills and serious knockout power.

How to watch Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

Date: Saturday, October 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Grasso: -225

Araújo: +195

Splits: 68% of handle, 78% of bets on Grasso

When two top 10 fighters in a division enter the octagon, a well contested fight is sure to be on the horizon. While the showdown is not a juicy headliner, it could hold implications for a women’s flyweight title opportunity for both. In this matchup, Grasso comes in on a three fight win streak and Araújo winning three of her last four. Grasso via decision and money line are safe bets, as she holds the advantage of being the better all around fundamental fighter.