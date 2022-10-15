 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez fight at bantamweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

MMA: UFC 247-Ewell vs Martinez Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a bantamweight showdown fight between Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez in the co-main event. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Swanson (28-12) will be making his bantamweight debut at 135 pounds, as the longtime featherweight is fresh off a TKO victory over Darrel Elkins in December. The veteran is at the twilight of his fighting career, looking to earn a win in a new weight class. Swanson has been the underdog in seven of his last eight fights, many counting out the 38-year-old.

Martinez (16-4) comes into this fight winning his last three in convincing fashion. His latest win, a decision victory over Vince Morales in May. Martinez has deadly knee and leg strikes, if he’s able to connect, they can slow down Swanson. He is also 4-1 in his last five fights. If he prevails here, up the bantamweight rankings he’ll go.

How to watch Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Date: Saturday, October 15
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.
Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Swanson: +175
Martinez: -205

Splits: 70% of handle, 52% of bets on Martinez

It’s hard to not lean on Cub Swanson and the money line, but a new weight class could pose a few problems for the veteran. Martinez is no slouch as well and has been hot winning three fights in a row. Therefore, Martinez by knockout is a good play and taking the fight under 2.5 rounds. The technical expertise of Martinez should be on full display and will likely overwhelm Swanson. It’ll be a clash of two different UFC generations on Saturday night.

