Jordan Wright vs. Duško Todorović: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between Jordan Wright and Duško Todorović. The fight will air on ESPN+.

Wright (12-3) is looking to get back into the win column, losing his last two contests against Marc-Andre Barriault and Bruno Silva. He is not afraid to let his hands fly, striking opponents and looking to end fights within the first minute. Unfortunately while doing so, he tends to stray away from the orthodox game plan and as a result his last two losses. Wright will have to get back to the fundamentals and prove he is more than just a knockout power.

OH MY GOODNESS



Jordan Wright just DID THAT. #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/diGljpgC8h — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2021

Todorović (11-3) also comes into this fight looking for redemption as he suffered a knockout loss to Chidi Njokuani in May. Todorović is the more technical and fundamentally sound fighter, who also has a slight advantage when it comes to chin. After two block buster wins over Dequan Townsend and Maki Pitolo, Todorović has entered a dry spill of sort. A win on Saturday will lead him into the right direction.

How to watch Jordan Wright vs. Duško Todorović

Date: Saturday, October 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Todorović: -205

Wright: +175

Splits: 78% of handle, 64% of bets on Todorović

Both fighters are allergic to the decision and it is unlikely the fight will go the distance. For Wright, he has been disappointed in his last two outings and is eager to display the improvements to his fight style. Todorović will finally have his coach in his corner, which will make a huge difference. Lean toward the fight going under 2.5 rounds and take Todorović by KO or submission.