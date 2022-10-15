Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield: Fight time, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from the UFC Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between Misha Cirkunov and Alonzo Menifield.

Cirkunov (15-8) is on a three-fight losing streak, most recently falling to Wellington Turman in February. His last victory, a submission over Jimmy Crute was back in September 2019. This will be a triumphant test for the UFC veteran, who is in desperate need of a win.

Menifield (12-3) is a strong striker, who has won three of his last four fights. His most recent win was in June, via TKO against Askar Mozharov. Nine of his twelve wins have come by knockout and he’ll be looking to add another to his tally this weekend. Menifield also posses some impressive defense versus takedowns.

How to watch Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Date: Saturday, October 15

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m.

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Cirkunov: +175

Menifield: -205

Splits: 55% of handle, 74% of bets on Menifield

Menifield and Cirkunov is unlikely to go the distance. With the punch stats in favor of Menifield, lean toward under 2.5 rounds and Menifield to win by KO.