Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 280

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 280 takes place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. The day before, UFC 280 weigh-ins will take place. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Friday. If you’re a night owl, the Abu Dhabi location means the official weigh-in precedes it at 1 a.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev squaring off for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw battle for the bantamweight title.

Makhachev is a -180 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook in the main event. Oliveira is sitting at +155 on the money line. Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results after the ceremonial weigh-in.

Main card

  • #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Islam Makhachev, for lightweight title
  • C Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 TJ Dillashaw, for bantamweight title
  • #1 Petr Yan vs. #11 Sean O’Malley, bantamweight
  • #6 Beneil Dariush vs. #9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight
  • #1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card

  • #5 Belal Muhammad vs. #8 Sean Brady, welterweight
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov, light heavyweight
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, welterweight
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweight
  • Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg, women’s bantamweight

