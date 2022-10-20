Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 280

UFC 280 takes place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. The day before, UFC 280 weigh-ins will take place. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Friday. If you’re a night owl, the Abu Dhabi location means the official weigh-in precedes it at 1 a.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev squaring off for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw battle for the bantamweight title.

Makhachev is a -180 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook in the main event. Oliveira is sitting at +155 on the money line. Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results after the ceremonial weigh-in.

Main card

#1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Islam Makhachev, for lightweight title

C Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 TJ Dillashaw, for bantamweight title

Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 TJ Dillashaw, for bantamweight title #1 Petr Yan vs. #11 Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

#6 Beneil Dariush vs. #9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

#1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card