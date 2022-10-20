Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 280

UFC 280 gets underway Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is at 1 a.m. ET on Friday, October 21, while the ceremonial weigh-in is for a more reasonable 8 a.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev squaring off for the lightweight title. Makhachev is a -190 favorite against Oliveira (+160) at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-feature of the night will see Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw battle for the bantamweight title. Sterling (-175) is the betting favorite against Dillashaw (+150).
Generally there aren’t many surprises at weigh-in day. However, once in a while we get thrown for a loop and towels or other hiding devices are used while a fighter strips down to minimize their weight. Fun times all around....
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday morning.
Main card
- #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Islam Makhachev, for lightweight title
- (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 TJ Dillashaw, for bantamweight title
- #1 Petr Yan vs. #11 Sean O’Malley, bantamweight
- #6 Beneil Dariush vs. #9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight
- #1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight
Preliminary card
- #5 Belal Muhammad vs. #8 Sean Brady, welterweight
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov, light heavyweight
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, welterweight
- Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweight
- Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg, women’s bantamweight