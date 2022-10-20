Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 280

UFC 280 gets underway Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is at 1 a.m. ET on Friday, October 21, while the ceremonial weigh-in is for a more reasonable 8 a.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev squaring off for the lightweight title. Makhachev is a -190 favorite against Oliveira (+160) at DraftKings Sportsbook. The co-feature of the night will see Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw battle for the bantamweight title. Sterling (-175) is the betting favorite against Dillashaw (+150).

Generally there aren’t many surprises at weigh-in day. However, once in a while we get thrown for a loop and towels or other hiding devices are used while a fighter strips down to minimize their weight. Fun times all around....

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday morning.

Main card

#1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Islam Makhachev, for lightweight title

(C) Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 TJ Dillashaw, for bantamweight title

#6 Beneil Dariush vs. #9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

#1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card