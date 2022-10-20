UFC 280 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 gets underway Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. ET from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event.

The official weigh-in will not be open to the public, and takes place at 1 a.m. ET eaaaaaarly Friday morning. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled 8 a.m. ET if you don’t feel like waking up that early. You can view both on the live stream embedded above. UFC.com, and then the UFC’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Instagram channels will all air the ceremonial weigh-in.

The main event features Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev squaring off for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw battle for the bantamweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight. That being said, the lightweight title is currently vacant because the former champ Oliveira missed weight before his last fight, and the title was no longer contested in the match.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday morning.

Main card

#1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Islam Makhachev, for lightweight title

C Aljamain Sterling vs. #2 TJ Dillashaw, for bantamweight title

#1 Petr Yan vs. #11 Sean O'Malley, bantamweight

#6 Beneil Dariush vs. #9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

#1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

