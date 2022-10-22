 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev lightweight fight on UFC 280, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By mike.turay1
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Green Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

UFC 280 will return to action this weekend in Abu Dhabi from the Etihad Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 22, and will be highlighted by Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title. Makhachev is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in the main event. Oliveira, the most recent UFC lightweight champion, is the underdog sitting at +155 on the money line.

In the co-main event, it will be Aljamain Sterling defending his UFC bantamweight title against former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Sterling is a -175 favorite, while Dillashaw is at +150.

The full event will get started with the prelims at 10 a.m. ET. The main card for UFC 280 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

