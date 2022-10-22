What time is the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 280?

UFC 280 will be featured by a five-fight main card with the main event of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title. The event will take place live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 22. ESPN+ PPV will handle the PPV broadcast at 2 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will begin at 10 a.m. on ESPNews.

Oliveira (33-8-1), the top-ranked lightweight in the world, will look to get back his lightweight title after a controversial weigh-in at UFC 274 forced him to vacate it. “Do Bronx”, however, submitted No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje in quick work on the main event at UFC 274 and demanded a shot to win his title back.

In order to do that he’ll have to face No. 4 lightweight Makhachev (22-1), who has won 10 straight fights and finished his last four opponents by submission or knockout. Despite Makhachev's lack of fights against top-five competition, he is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The main card gets going at 2 p.m. ET, Oliveira vs. Makhachev is the fifth fight on the main card. Their bout is likely to get going around 4:30 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.