How to watch Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 via live stream

UFC 280 will return to action this weekend in Abu Dhabi from the Etihad Arena. The five-bout main card begins at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 22, and will feature two title matches. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Mahkachev for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title. And in the co-main event bantamweight champion Aljaman Sterling will defend his title against No. 2 lightweight T.J. Dillashaw.

Sterling (21-3) will walk into his second title defense as a -175 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The grappling/submission specialist is +400 to win by submission and +120 to win by decision.

Dillashaw (18-4) is a +160 underdog on the moneyline. He is +450 to win by knockout and +300 to win by decision.

The full event will get started with the prelims at 10 a.m. ET on ESPNews followed by the main card at 2 p.m. The main card for UFC 280 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.