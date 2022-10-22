What time is the Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw fight at UFC 280?

UFC 280 kicks off with a five-fight main card that will have UFC bantamweight title match between champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw. The event will take place live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 22. The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET. The Sterling-Dillashaw match will be the co-main event.

Sterling (21-3) will be defending his UFC bantamweight title for the second time and will face a former two-time champion. The New York-born Sterling is a grappling/submission specialist that has fought off the challenge of Petr Yan twice.

Dillashaw (18-4) won the bantamweight title in 2014 and again in 2017. He returned from a two-year suspension in 2022 after being caught using PEDs and got a title shot after beating Cory Sandhagen in July. Dillashaw is a controversial figure for his drug-test failure and the belief of fans that he’s always used PEDs. He’s also a clear favorite of UFC President Dana White, who welcomed Dillashaw back with open arms and even produced a hype video in advance of his return to the octagon. Dillashaw’s title shot this weekend after one fight since his return doesn’t change that perception.

Sterling is a -175 favorite in the fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started a 2 p.m. and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Mahkachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Sterling vs. Dillashaw is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 3:30 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.