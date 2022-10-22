UFC 280: How did Aljamain Sterling do in his last fight?

UFC 280 will feature a five-fight main card that will have UFC bantamweight title match between champion Aljamain Sterling and No. 2 bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw. The event will take place live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 22. The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET. The Sterling-Dillashaw match will be the co-main event.

Sterling (21-3) is a -175 favorite to retain his title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

He won the bantamweight title under nefarious circumstances at UFC 259 when Petr Yan was disqualified for using an illegal knee in the fourth round. It was a fight that Yan appeared to be winning rather handily and a completely unnecessary cheap shot.

Aljamain Sterling is the NEW UFC Bantamweight Champion after this illegal knee disqualified Petr Yan #UFC259pic.twitter.com/lQ6ITgu9ip — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 7, 2021

Sterling-Yan II happened at UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida. Sterling was much more active in the second fight. He grappled well and did a good job of wearing down Yan for the first two rounds. There were several moments where Sterling added some ground and pound and attempted some submissions. He clearly was the better fighter on the ground. Yan, however, made some adjustments and when the fight was in a standing position for the fourth and fifth rounds. After five rounds it was going to come down to the scorecards and Sterling won by split decision to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.