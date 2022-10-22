 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full card for UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC 280 topped by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fighting for the lightweight title.

MMA: UFC 242- Makhachev vs Ramos Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 280 is here and with some added flavor. The 13-bout event will take place on October 22 live from the United Arab Emirates. The main card of the evening is headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The title has been vacant for a few months, and Oliveira is currently the No. 1 contender. The prelims will begin at 10:00 pm ET, while the main card will begin at 2:00 pm ET.

Oliveria ( 33-8) has won his last 11 bouts dating back to 2018. Makhachev (22-1) has won his last 10 dating back to 2016. The former is the No. 1 contender, but the former is the betting favorite. The other big match of the night will feature bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling( 21-3) defending his title against no.2 contender TJ Dillashaw (18-4).

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev main card, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: No. 1 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Islam Makhachev, for the lightweight title
  • (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. No. 2 TJ Dillashaw, for the bantamweight title
  • No. 1 Petr Yan vs. No. 11 Sean O’Malley, bantamweight
  • No. 6 Beneil Dariush vs. No. 9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight
  • No. 1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. No. 6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

  • No. 5 Belal Muhammad vs. No. 8 Sean Brady, welterweight
  • Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov, light heavyweight
  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, welterweight
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight
  • Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweight
  • Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg, women’s bantamweight

