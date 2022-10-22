Full card for UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 is here and with some added flavor. The 13-bout event will take place on October 22 live from the United Arab Emirates. The main card of the evening is headlined by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The title has been vacant for a few months, and Oliveira is currently the No. 1 contender. The prelims will begin at 10:00 pm ET, while the main card will begin at 2:00 pm ET.

Oliveria ( 33-8) has won his last 11 bouts dating back to 2018. Makhachev (22-1) has won his last 10 dating back to 2016. The former is the No. 1 contender, but the former is the betting favorite. The other big match of the night will feature bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling( 21-3) defending his title against no.2 contender TJ Dillashaw (18-4).

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev main card, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: No. 1 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Islam Makhachev, for the lightweight title

No. 6 Beneil Dariush vs. No. 9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

No. 1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. No. 6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Preliminary card, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS