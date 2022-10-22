What time the UFC 280 main card starts on Saturday, Oct. 22

UFC 280 will be headlined by a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira (33-8) and Islam Makhachev (22-1). The two fighters enter Saturday’s main event extremely hot, riding double-digit winning streaks. Oliveira is the No. 1 contender for the title, but Makhachev is the betting favorite to win the championship.

The main card has five fights, including a bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. Before that is another bantamweight fight between No. 1 contender Peter Yan and Sean O’Malley directly before. The other main card fight includes a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Mateusz Gamrot. The main card begins with a women’s flyweight fight between Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot.

UFC 280 will get underway at 10:00 a.m with the regular preliminary card is will air on ESPNews there are currently eight fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, it’s estimated that will start just after 4:00 p.m ET.