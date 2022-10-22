Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream

UFC 280 is set to get going this weekend from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates on Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a showdown of No. 1 ranked bantamweight Petr Yan and No. 11 ranked Sean O’Malley.

Yan (16-3) is coming off a highly contested loss to current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling by decision in April. Yan has defeated the likes of Cory Sandhagen and Jose Aldo as his arsenal of outstanding footwork and boxing skills is what has him in the driver’s seat in the bantamweight division.

O’Malley (15-1) had a no contest in July after accidentally poking Pedro Munhoz. Prior to this no contest, he had won three fights in a row. O’Malley is taking a huge leap in this contest and his 11 TKOs have a lot to do with it. His striking ability and quick hands make him a hard matchup.

Cue the fireworks, as this fight will be one for the books, Dana White has confirmed the winner of this contest will earn a Bantamweight title shot. From the sights at the press conference, these two have a disdain for one another.

How to watch Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Date: Saturday, October 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Yan: -265

O’Malley: +225

Splits: 82% of handle, 59% of bets on O’Malley

Yan has proven he can handle a lanker fighter by defeating Sandhagen, as his tendency is to start slow and asses his opponent. However, O’Malley is such a strong striker, Yan can’t afford to get behind too much. This is a huge jump in competition for O’Malley so expect Yan to itch out a split-decision win. Lean toward Yan on the money line and by decision.