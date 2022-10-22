Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream

UFC 280 is set for this weekend from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates on Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by the No. 6 ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush taking on the No. 9 ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot.

Dariush (21-4) is on a seven-fight win streak, recently defeating Tony Ferguson in 2021. In the early stages of his career, he started as a jiu-jitsu expert but has now added kickboxing and knockout ability to his repertoire. He is a slept-on contender at 155 pounds out to prove his worth.

Gamrot (21-1) is on a four-fight win streak, recently defeating Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in June. His ability to wrestle and utilize the mat for grappling will be on full display. He is also versatile, with recent TKO wins over Diego Ferreira and Scott Holtzman showing his power punching capability.

Former 2 division KSW Champion Mateusz Gamrot looks to continue his rise to title contention this coming Saturday at UFC 280 against Beneil Dariush.#ViolentMoney #VMTV #MMA pic.twitter.com/xTWgk4twGu — Violent Money TV (@VM_TV_) October 16, 2022

How to watch Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Date: Saturday, October 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Dariush: +160

Gamrot: -190

Splits: 55% of handle, 55% of bets on Gamrot

On paper, it may seem like a dull, technical, and wrestling type of match, but both fighters have the versatility to throw power punches as well. Dariush has not fought in 2022, so there is a possibility he’ll have to shake off some rust. Gamrot looked impressive in his win over Tsarukyan, lean toward Gamrot by TKO or decision.