Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream

From Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Emirates on Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. ET, UFC 280 is set for a five-bout main card highlighted by the No. 1 ranked women’s flyweight Katlyn Chookagian taking on the No. 6 ranked women’s flyweight Manon Fiorot.

Chookagian (18-4) is on a four-fight win streak, defeating the likes of Viviane Araujo and Amanda Ribas. She is textbook and fights very technical, often examining her opponents' weaknesses before punishing them with precise combos. This combined with her sound footwork and kickboxing agility, many fans consider her a boring fighter. Her lone title shot against Valentina Shevchenko ended in a lopsided loss back in 2020.

Fiorot (9-1) has not lost a fight since her debut in 2018, winning her last nine fights. Six of those wins came via TKO, as Fiorot like Chookagian is technically sound all around. As of late, her power-punching ability is what has worn her opponents down. In her last bout, she defeated Jennifer Maia in March by unanimous decision.

How to watch Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot

Date: Saturday, October 22

Fight time: Main card starts at 2 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Chookagian: +175

Fiorot: -205

Splits: 68% of handle, 72% of bets on Fiorot

It’s very rare to see the top-ranked fighter in a division on the underdog side of the line, but Fiorot possesses big-time striking ability. Chookagian can’t afford to start slow and allow Firot to get into rhythm. This is the biggest fight of Fiorot’s career so expect her to win by decision. Fiorot on the moneyline is also a strong play here as well.