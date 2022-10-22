Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 280 will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event will be for the vacant UFC lightweight title between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will be on ESPNews starting at 10 a.m. ET. The feature bout on the preliminary card will be between top 10 welterweights Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady.

Muhammad (21-3-1), ranked fifth in the welterweight division, is 7-0-1 in his last eight fights with the no decision coming against current welterweight champion Leon Edwards back in March 2021 after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye. The Chicago-born Muhammad wants to get in position to get a title shot down the road and will need to beat Brady to get himself into an eliminator bout against a top-3 opponent.

Brady (15-0), ranked eighth, is a fast riser through the division and could find himself in the top five with a win Saturday. The Philadelphia fighter established himself as a contender in 2021 with a submission win over Jake Matthews and a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chisea.

How to watch Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Date: Saturday, October 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Muhammad: +120

Brady: -140

Splits: 63% of handle, 47% of bets on Brady

The key here is for Brady to get off to a fast start and Muhammad to weather the storm and force Brady to work hard enough in the first round that conditioning begins to play a factor. If Muhammad can get Brady tired, he will be able to smother him in the final two rounds. Brady, however, is a tough competitor that figures out ways to win and always has the mental awareness to capitalize on a mistake. This is probably too good of a fight to be on a prelim card. Brady takes a very close, possibly disputed, split decision.