Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 280 will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event will be for the vacant UFC lightweight title between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will be on ESPNews at 10 a.m. ET. One of the bouts on the preliminary card will be between middleweights Makhmud Muradov and Caio Borralho.

Muradov (27-5) had a 14-fight win streak snapped in August 2021 when he fell victim to a rear-naked choke submission by Gerald Meerschaert. Borralho (12-1) has won fights against Gadzhi Omargadzhiev and Armen Petrosyan since winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

How to watch Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Muradov: +165

Borralho: -195

Splits: 62% of handle, 80% of bets on Borralho

Muradov best chance of winning will come from using his 6-foot-3 height and taking the fight from a distance. Borralho is good enough with the takedowns that it’ll be tough for Muradov to execute that plan for three rounds. Once Borralho gets Muradov to the ground, it could just be a matter of time. Borralho wins with a finish late in the first round.