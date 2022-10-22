Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 280 starts Saturday, October 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event will be for the vacant UFC lightweight title between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will be on ESPNews beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Among the fights on the preliminary card is a battle between light heavyweight veterans Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov.

Oezdemir (18-6), a five-year veteran of the UFC, is coming off of a decision win over Paul Craig to snap a two-fight skid. Krylov (28-9) has been in the UFC since 2013. He has lost three of his last five fights but enters UFC 280 after a first-round knockout of former light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustaffson in July.

How to watch Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Oezdemir: +145

Krylov: -170

Splits: 78% of handle, 72% of bets on Krylov

In a battle of two gatekeepers, Krylov is clearly a fan favorite and an all-action fighter that will bring it until someone stops him. Oezdemir has been in the octagon against some of the greats, but he hasn’t looked the same since current UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka knocked him out at UFC 251 in July 2020. Krylov appears to be the hungrier fighter at this stage of their respective careers and will win Saturday with a second-round stoppage.