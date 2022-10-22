Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

Held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UFC 280 will feature a main event for the vacant UFC Lightweight Title between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will be on ESPNews starting at 10 a.m. ET. One of the bouts scheduled on the preliminary card is between welterweights Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) is making his third appearance in the UFC. He earned his first win in the promotion at UFC 260 with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden. Omargadzhiev (13-1) suffered his first loss in professional MMA in April when he suffered a technical decision loss to Caio Borralho. He won a UFC contract after submitting Jansey Silva during an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series.

How to watch Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Nurmagomedov: -165

Omargadzhiev: +140

Splits: 74% of handle, 77% of bets on Nurmagomedov

Omargadzhiev didn’t handle the pressure of Borralho well and broke down in the fight, but no one should close the book on him yet. Nurmagomedov has been out of the octagon for nearly 20 months. His wrestling is clean and relentless, much like his cousin Khabib, and he is skilled enough on his feet. The key for Omargadzhiev is taking the first strike well and gaining confidence knowing a repeat of the Borralho fight won’t happen. Omargadzhiev will rally for a split decision win.