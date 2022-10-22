Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

On Saturday, October 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, UFC 280 will be held. The main event will be for the vacant UFC lightweight title between former champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev. ESPN+ PPV will handle the main card, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will be on ESPNews starting at 10 a.m. ET. One of the early fights on the preliminary card will feature middleweight prospects Armen Petrosyan and A.J. Dobson.

Petrosyan (7-2) is a heavy-handed striker with six knockouts to his credit. He is coming off of a decision loss to Caio Borralho. Dobson (6-1) is another prospect that earned a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series. His first professional defeat came again Jacob Malkoun.

How to watch Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Petrosyan: -205

Dobson: +175

Splits: 60% of handle, 81% of bets on Petrosyan

Dobson’s issues with Malhoun came from the latter’s ability to wrestle and do it aggressively. Petrosyan will want to keep things standing up, which could benefit Dobson if he uses his length advantage. Dobson can get this fight to become more of a cage brawl and if that’s the case it will limit the damage Petrosyan can do with leg strikes. Dobson seems like the more promising prospect with the greater skill set and should win by unanimous decision.