Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 280 is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. The event will feature 13 fights between the prelim and the main card. The prelims will have eight fights and begin at 10:00 a.m ET.

Muhammad Mokaev ( 8-0) and Malcolm Gordon (14-5) will face off in the second fight on the prelims. The former is 2-0 in the UFC after coming over 2019 and will look to continue his hot streak against as he’s the heavy favorite in this fight. He’s won 89 percent of his bout by way of decision. Gordon is 2-2 in his four fights, but with a win here, he’ll make it three wins in a row.

How to watch Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Mokaev: -1050

Gordon: +700

Splits: 96% of handle, 92% of bets on Mokaev

Mokaev is the heavy favorite here because he’s undefeated and he’s the better fighter here, so big money is in on him. With the way the money is rolling in it would be a monumental upset for Gordon bettors to get their money.