Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg: Fight time, how to watch UFC 280 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 280 is fast approaching, with the 13-fight event set to take place Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. The event will feature eight bouts on the prelim and five on the main card. The prelims will begin at 10:00 a.m ET.

The first fight of the day is between Karol Rosa (15-4) and Lina Lansberg (10-6). The former was riding a six-fight win streak before losing her last fight against Sara McMann in March in a three-round unanimous decision. She’s 4-1 in her short UFC history. Lansberg enters Saturday with a 2-3 record in his last five fights. She is 4-5 in her UFC history and has lost two fights in a row.

How to watch Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Rosa: -305

Lansberg: +255

Splits: 87% of handle, 85% of bets on Rosa

The majority of the bets are coming in on Rosa, despite her having a loss in her last bout. She has won 60 percent of her fight by decision and is a -120 to win via decision. She’s now a three-year vet in the UFC and is starting to establish herself as a potential contender in the women’s division.