Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 280 on Saturday, October 22 [VIDEO]

UFC 280 comes to you live on Saturday, October 22. It will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, so you will notice a big difference from the times you are accustomed to with PPVs. The prelims will consist of seven fights, will start at 10:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPNNews and ESPN+. The action will switch over to ESPN+PPV at 2 p.m. ET for the five-bout main card. The main event of the evening will feature #1 Charles Oliveira taking on #4 Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev main card, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: No. 1 Charles Oliveira vs. No. 4 Islam Makhachev, for the lightweight title

Oliveira: +160

Makhachev: -190

Oliveira by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

Oliveira by Submission: +300

Oliveira by Decision: +1200

Draw: +5000

Makhachev by KO, TKO or DQ: +300

Makhachev by Submission: +200

Makhachev by Decision: +400

(C) Aljamain Sterling vs. No. 2 TJ Dillashaw, for the bantamweight title

Sterling: -175

Dillashaw: +150

Sterling by KO, TKO or DQ: +1000

Sterling by Submission: +400

Sterling by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Dillashaw by KO, TKO or DQ: +500

Dillashaw by Submission: +1800

Dillashaw by Decision: +300

No. 1 Petr Yan vs. No. 11 Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

Yan: -275

O’Malley: +230

Yan by KO, TKO or DQ: +300

Yan by Submission: +1400

Yan by Decision: -110

Draw: +5000

O’Malley by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

O’Malley by Submission: +2500

O’Malley by Decision: +500

No. 6 Beneil Dariush vs. No. 9 Mateusz Gamrot, lightweight

Dariush: +180

Gamrot: -210

Dariush by KO, TKO or DQ: +700

Dariush by Submission: +1000

Dariush by Decision: +330

Draw: +5000

Gamrot by KO, TKO or DQ: +350

Gamrot by Submission: +600

Gamrot by Decision: +140

No. 1 Katlyn Chookagian vs. No. 6 Manon Fiorot, women’s flyweight

Chookagian: +180

Fiorot: -210

Chookagian by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

Chookagian by Submission: +2000

Chookagian by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Fiorot by KO, TKO or DQ: +380

Fiorot by Submission: +2500

Fiorot by Decision: -110

Preliminary card, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS/ESPN+

No. 5 Belal Muhammad vs. No. 8 Sean Brady, welterweight

Muhammad: +125

Brady: -145

Muhammad by KO, TKO or DQ: +1100

Muhammad by Submission: +1800

Muhammad by Decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Brady by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

Brady by Submission: +500

Brady by Decision: +165

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight

Muradov: +170

Borralho: -200

Muradov by KO, TKO or DQ: +330

Muradov by Submission: +2500

Muradov by Decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Borralho by KO, TKO or DQ: +450

Borralho by Submission: +300

Borralho by Decision: +165

No. 8 Volkan Oezdemir vs. No. 10 Nikita Krylov, light heavyweight

Oezdemir: +150

Krylov: -175

Oezdemir by KO, TKO or DQ: +300

Oezdemir by Submission: +2000

Oezdemir by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Krylov by KO, TKO or DQ: +330

Krylov by Submission: +240

Krylov by Decision: +350

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev, welterweight

Nurmagomedov: -165

Omargadzhiev: +140

Nurmagomedov by KO, TKO or DQ: +550

Nurmagomedov by Submission: +450

Nurmagomedov by Decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Omargadzhiev by KO, TKO or DQ: +700

Omargadzhiev by Submission: +750

Omargadzhiev by Decision: +300

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson, middleweight

Armen Petrosyan wins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Petrosyan: -205

Dobson: +175

Petrosyan by KO, TKO or DQ: +100

Petrosyan by Submission: +2000

Petrosyan by Decision: +350

Draw: +5000

Dobson by KO, TKO or DQ: +300

Dobson by Submission: +1200

Dobson by Decision: +650

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon, flyweight

Muhammad Mokaev wins by submission (armbar) at 4:26 of the third round.

Mokaev: -1250

Gordon: +800

Mokaev by KO, TKO or DQ: +240

Mokaev by Submission: +110

Mokaev by Decision: +225

Draw: +5000

Gordon by KO, TKO or DQ: +2000

Gordon by Submission: +1600

Gordon by Decision: +2000

No. 9 Karol Rosa vs. No. 12 Lina Lansberg, women’s bantamweight

Karol Rosa wins by majority decision (29-27, 28-27, 28-28)

Rosa: -330

Lansberg: +275

Rosa by KO, TKO or DQ: +400

Rosa by Submission: +600

Rosa by Decision: -120

Draw: +5000

Lansberg by KO, TKO or DQ: +1200

Lansberg by Submission: +2800

Lansberg by Decision: +350