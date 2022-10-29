How to watch UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen via live stream

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a UFC Fight Night between featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. The fight will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also six fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Kattar (23-6) is coming in this fight off a split decision loss to Josh Emmett in June. He is a highly-skilled action fighter that has lost two of his past three fights, but all three have gotten him “Fight of the Night” bonuses. Kattar is ranked fifth among featherweights and after losses to Emmett and Max Holloway in January of 2021, the 34-year-old is more of a gatekeeper than a title contender right now.

Allen (18-1) is undefeated since joining the UFC in June 2015. He is coming off of first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in March in front of a raucous crowd in England.

Arnold Allen sending Dan Hooker back to 155 pic.twitter.com/vgzNokQXOf — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) September 7, 2022

The win over Hooker was Allen’s first finish in three years and earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus. A win Saturday against Kattar would put Allen in line for a potential title shot.

Allen is an early betting favorite at -120 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Kattar is betting at +100.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.