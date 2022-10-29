What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, October 29

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas for a featherweight title eliminator between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. There will be 11 fights total (six on the preliminary card, five on the main card). The preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and live streaming for both the preliminary card and main card.

Allen is a slight -120 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kattar is the underdog, betting at +100.

The co-main event features welterweights Max Griffin (-190) and Tim Means (+160). Also on the main card will be undefeated heavyweight Waldo Cortes Acosta (-195) making his UFC debut against veteran Jared Vanderaa (+165).

And if you only care about the main event between Kattar vs. Allen, it's estimated that will start just after 9:30 p.m. ET.