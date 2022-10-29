Full card for UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada for a featherweight title eliminator between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen on Saturday, October 29. There will be 11 fights total (six on the preliminary card, five on the main card). The preliminary card begins at 4 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ will handle the broadcast and the live stream for both the preliminary card and main card.

Allen (18-1) is ranked No. 6 in featherweight division and enters the event on an 11-fight win streak. He is a -120 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kattar (23-6). ranked fifth in the featherweight division, has lost two of his past three fights. He is a slight underdog, betting at +100.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: #5 Calvin Kattar vs. #6 Arnold Allen, featherweight

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means, welterweight

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore, middlweight

#13 Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+