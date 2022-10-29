How to watch Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight showdown between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. ESPN+ will have live coverage of the main card with the feature match expected to start around 9:15 p.,m. ET.

Allen (18-1) has an 11-fight win streak and is undefeated since joining the UFC. The sixth-ranked featherweight is looking to follow up his first-round knockout win over Dan Hooker in March with an equally impressive performance against a top-five fighter in his division. Recent close losses have dimmed Kattar’s (23-6) shot at a championship, but he is one of the toughest and most exciting fighters in the promotion and will bring the fight to Allen.

How to watch Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Date: Saturday, October 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Kattar: +105

Allen: -125

Splits: 67% of handle, 54% of bets on Allen

I understand why Allen is a slight betting favorite. It’s hard to ignore his success and the way that he finished Hooker. That being said, Kattar is a different beast. He isn’t going to be easily goaded into a grappling match and his output over five rounds is enough to wear down all but the most elite featherweights. Allen will have to finish this inside of two rounds in my opinion. He’s more than capable of doing that, but if it goes past two, which I think it will, Kattar has proven he has the conditioning to win a decision.