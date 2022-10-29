How to watch Tim Means vs. Max Griffin UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a welterweight showdown between Tim Means and Max Griffin.

Means (32-13), a nine-year veteran of the UFC is making a fairly quick turnaround after a submission loss to Kevin Holland back in June. The loss ended a three-fight win streak for Means. Griffin (18-9) is also coming off of a loss — a split decision to Neil Magny. And he, like Means, had won his three previous fights.

How to watch Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Date: Saturday, October 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Means: -175

Griffin: +105

Splits: 79% of handle, 71% of bets on Griffin

This is a horrible matchup for Means, who has struggled with wrestlers and submission guys over the past few years. Means will have to stick and move and win this fight with volume. Griffin isn’t as active with his striking, but he has the power to take Means off his feet and if this fight goes to the ground for any period of time, it’s going to be Griffin’s game. This fight might not make it to the three-round finish, Griffin should end it with a second-round stoppage.