How to watch Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderra UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a heavyweight showdown between Tim Means and Max Griffin.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) will make his UFC debut this weekend at UFC Fight Night. The heavyweight fighter has won 57 percent of his bouts via knockout and will look to add to that this weekend. Jared Vanderra (12-9) comes into this one riding a four-bout losing streaking. Since making his UFC debut in 2021, he has lost five of his six bouts.

How to watch Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderra

Date: Saturday, October 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Cortes-Acosta: -195

Vanderra: +165

Splits: 76% of handle, 83% of bets on Cortes-Acosta

The majority of the money is coming in on the new guy to win this one, and part of it can be attributed to his prior success. The other is due in part to the lack of success that Vanderra has had recently. Cortes-Acota isn’t a heavy favorite, so it won’t take a herculean effort for Vanderra to win, but he may need a bit of luck.