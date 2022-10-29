 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC Fight Night. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore.

How to watch Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Date: Saturday, October 29
Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Fremd: -170
Gore: +145

Splits: 72% of handle, 65% of bets on Fremd

Fremd (9-4) and Gore (4-2) both lost their UFC debut earlier this year, so both of them are looking to get their first win. Most of the bets are coming in on Fremd because he is the more experienced fighter. While it’s not by much, the bettors are confident in Fremd and his ability to pull off the win. The former had a four-inch height advantage over the latter and could give him a slight edge in this one.

