How to watch Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore.

How to watch Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Date: Saturday, October 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Fremd: -170

Gore: +145

Splits: 72% of handle, 65% of bets on Fremd

Fremd (9-4) and Gore (4-2) both lost their UFC debut earlier this year, so both of them are looking to get their first win. Most of the bets are coming in on Fremd because he is the more experienced fighter. While it’s not by much, the bettors are confident in Fremd and his ability to pull off the win. The former had a four-inch height advantage over the latter and could give him a slight edge in this one.