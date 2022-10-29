How to watch Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. UFC Fight Night via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from Apex in Paradise, Las Vegas on Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree Jr.

How to watch Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Date: Saturday, October 29

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Jacoby: -165

Rountree Jr.: +140

Splits: 84% of handle, 62% of bets on Jacoby

Jacoby (18-5-1) has not lost a bout since joining a UFC, he has six wins and won draw. Roundtree Jr. ( 11-5) has won his last two bouts, but isn’t as hot as Jacoby. The latter is the short favorite with the majority of the bets coming in on him. With his current streak, many of the bettors are confident in his ability to bull off the victory. Roundtree Jr. is no slouch , and it won’t come easy for Jacoby.