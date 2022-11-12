How to watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 281 via live stream

UFC 281 will return to action this weekend in New York City from Madison Square Garden. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 12 and will be highlighted by the UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews. The main card for UFC 281 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Main card and odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Israel Adesanya (c) (-210) vs. Alex Pereira (+180) for the UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza (c) (+275) vs. Zhang Weili (-330) for the UFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Poirier (-215) vs. Michael Chandler (+185), Lightweights

Frankie Edgar (+195) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-230), bantamweights

Dan Hooker (-150) vs. Claudio Puelles (+130), Lightweights

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell (+105) vs. Renato Moicano (-125), Lightweights

Dominick Reyes (-210) vs. Ryan Spann (+180); Light Heavyweights

Molly McCann (+320) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-390), Flyweights

Andre Petroski (-200) vs. Wellington Turman (+170), Middleweights

Early preliminary card