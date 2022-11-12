How to watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 281 via live stream

UFC 281 will return to action this weekend in New York City from Madison Square Garden. The five-bout main card get started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 12 and will be highlighted by the UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.
The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews. The main card for UFC 281 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.
Main card and odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Israel Adesanya (c) (-210) vs. Alex Pereira (+180) for the UFC middleweight title
- Carla Esparza (c) (+275) vs. Zhang Weili (-330) for the UFC women’s strawweight title
- Dustin Poirier (-215) vs. Michael Chandler (+185), Lightweights
- Frankie Edgar (+195) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-230), bantamweights
- Dan Hooker (-150) vs. Claudio Puelles (+130), Lightweights
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell (+105) vs. Renato Moicano (-125), Lightweights
- Dominick Reyes (-210) vs. Ryan Spann (+180); Light Heavyweights
- Molly McCann (+320) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-390), Flyweights
- Andre Petroski (-200) vs. Wellington Turman (+170), Middleweights
Early preliminary card
- Matt Frevola (+135) vs. Ottman Azaitar (-155), Lightweights
- Michael Trizano (+150) vs. Choi Seung-woo (-175), Featherweights
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-110) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-110), Strawweights
- Julio Arce (+175) vs. Montel Jackson (-205), Bantamweights
- Carlos Ulberg (-125) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+105), Light Heavyweights