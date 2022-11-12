What time is the Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili fight at UFC 281?

UFC 281 kicks off with a 14-fight card that is culminated by a middleweight title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The event will take place live from the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 12. The co-feature is a battle for the women’s strawweight title between Carla Esparza and former champion Zhang Weili.

The main card gets going at 10 p.m., and the Esparza vs. Weili title match is the fourth fight on the main card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30 p.m. ET or later, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.

Esparza (19-6) will be looking to prove doubters wrong after her match against Rose Namajunas was widely panned for its lack of action. She will be a major +275 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday with the belief that Esparza is at a major strength and skill disadvantage.

Weili (22-3) is a -330 favorite to win the strawweight title for the second time. The expectations for Weili are so high in this fight, she is at +120 odds to win the fight by knockout similar to the way she finished Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June.