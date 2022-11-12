Full card for UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

The UFC will host UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 12. The main event will be for the UFC middleweight title between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The co-feature is for the women’s strawweight title between champion Carla Esparza and former champion Zhang Weili.

Adesanya will be making his sixth title defense and is a -210 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

The third fight on the main card is a grudge match in the stacked lightweight division between fan favorites Dustin Poirier (28-7-1) against Michael Chandler (23-7). It’s a potential title eliminator for a future match against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Both fighters have made their name in mixed martial arts by taking on the best competition in action fights.

Chandler has won a “Fight of the Night” or “Performance of the Night” bonus in three of his four fights in the UFC. He recently earned a highlight-reel knockout over veteran Tony Ferguson. Poirier, an 11-year-veteran of the UFC has won 11 “Fight of the Night” or “Performance of the Night” bonuses. He also has wins over Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Conor McGregor (twice).

Poirier is a -215 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chandler is betting at +185.

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. #4 Alex Pereira, for Adesanya’s middleweight championship

Co-main event: Carla Esparza (c) vs. #2 Zhang Weili for Esparza's strawweight championship

#2 Dustin Poirier vs. #5 Michael Chandler, Lightweights

#12 Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez, bantamweights

#12 Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles, Lightweights

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano, Lightweights

#7 Dominick Reyes vs. #12 Ryan Spann, Light Heavyweights

#15 Molly McCann vs. #12 Erin Blanchfield, Flyweights

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman, Middleweights

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass