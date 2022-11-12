How to watch UFC 281 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 281 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 12. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title showdown Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

Here’s a look at the full card for UFC 281.

Main card and odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Israel Adesanya (c) (-205) vs. Alex Pereira (+175) for the UFC middleweight title

Carla Esparza (c) (+275) vs. Zhang Weili (-330) for the UFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Poirier (-210) vs. Michael Chandler (+180), Lightweights

Frankie Edgar (+195) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-230), bantamweights

Dan Hooker (-145) vs. Claudio Puelles (+125), Lightweights

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell (+100) vs. Renato Moicano (-120), Lightweights

Dominick Reyes (-205) vs. Ryan Spann (+175); Light Heavyweights

Molly McCann (+320) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-390), Flyweights

Andre Petroski (-195) vs. Wellington Turman (+165), Middleweights

Early preliminary card

Matt Frevola (+120) vs. Ottman Azaitar (-140), Lightweights

Michael Trizano (+145) vs. Choi Seung-woo (-170), Featherweights

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-110) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-110), Strawweights

Julio Arce (+170) vs. Montel Jackson (-200), Bantamweights

Carlos Ulberg (-130) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+1`0), Light Heavyweights

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Adesanya-Pereira fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 281 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 281 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 281 will air on ESPNews and ESPN+. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.