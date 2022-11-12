How to watch UFC 281 on ESPN+ PPV via live stream

UFC 281 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 12. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title showdown Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.
Here’s a look at the full card for UFC 281.
Main card and odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Israel Adesanya (c) (-205) vs. Alex Pereira (+175) for the UFC middleweight title
- Carla Esparza (c) (+275) vs. Zhang Weili (-330) for the UFC women’s strawweight title
- Dustin Poirier (-210) vs. Michael Chandler (+180), Lightweights
- Frankie Edgar (+195) vs. Chris Gutierrez (-230), bantamweights
- Dan Hooker (-145) vs. Claudio Puelles (+125), Lightweights
Preliminary card
- Brad Riddell (+100) vs. Renato Moicano (-120), Lightweights
- Dominick Reyes (-205) vs. Ryan Spann (+175); Light Heavyweights
- Molly McCann (+320) vs. Erin Blanchfield (-390), Flyweights
- Andre Petroski (-195) vs. Wellington Turman (+165), Middleweights
Early preliminary card
- Matt Frevola (+120) vs. Ottman Azaitar (-140), Lightweights
- Michael Trizano (+145) vs. Choi Seung-woo (-170), Featherweights
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-110) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-110), Strawweights
- Julio Arce (+170) vs. Montel Jackson (-200), Bantamweights
- Carlos Ulberg (-130) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (+1`0), Light Heavyweights
The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Adesanya-Pereira fight to close it out.
So how do you watch it?
The main card for UFC 281 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.
The early prelims for UFC 281 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 281 will air on ESPNews and ESPN+. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.