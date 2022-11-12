What time the UFC 281 main card starts on Saturday, November 12

UFC 281 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 12. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title showdown Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1) is the defending champion and a -205 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pereira (6-1) is a live underdog at +175, but the Brazilian has two wins over Adesanya from their kickboxing days.

The five-fight main card will have a battle for the women’s strawweight title in the co-feature between champion Carla Esparza and former champion Zhang Weili. Esparza (19-6) comes into the fight with a lot of doubters and is a +275 underdog.

Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will meet in grudge match of two top-five fighters in the division. It’s expected to be one of the most action-packed fights of the year. Poirier comes into the fight as a -210 betting favorite.

UFC 281 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with five fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPNews and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Adesanya vs. Pereira, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET at 12:15 a.m.