Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream

UFC 281 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili.

Dustin Poirer and Michael Chandler will meet in the Octagon in the third bout on the main card of UFC 281. The two will enter the bout as top-5 contenders in the lightweight division. Poirier is coming in off of a loss at UFC 269 to Charles Oliveria, and it looking to rebound in a major way. Chandler is 2-2 since joining the UFC back in 2021. He has climbed his way up the ladder, and could put himself in prime position for a a shot at the lightweight title with a win on Saturday night.

How to watch Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Poirier: -210

Chandler: +185

Splits: 76% of handle, 59% of bets on Fighter

Poirier is the more experienced fighter in the UFC and has been pretty good in his time there. He wants another shot at the title and is laser-focused on this fight. Poirer has lost his last two bouts via submission, and Chandler won 30 percent of his fights that way. If he is to pull off an upset is his best route. The betters don’t see that playing out, however. Poirer defeated Connor McGregor in his last two bouts via KO/TKO, so look for him to be aggressive against Chandler and end it early.