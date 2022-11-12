Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream

UFC 281 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili.

Frankie Edgar (23-10-1) and Chris Gutierrez (18-3-2) will face off in a bantamweight bout on the main card of UFC 281. The former has not faired well in his last five bouts, going 1-4 and losing two straight. The latter is scorching hot he hasn’t lost since 2019, with a draw mixed in there. Gutierrez is normally on UFC Fight Night, so this is a chance for him to showcase his talents on a larger stage.

How to watch Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Edgar: +185

Guiterrez: -215

Splits: 72% of handle, 73% of bets on Guiterrez

Edgar has really struggled as of late, and has suffered a defeat by knockout in his last few bouts. Gutierrez has won 50 percent of his bouts via KO and his last fight that way as well. This is a chance for him to showcase his skills on a large stage, and he can present a real challenge for Edgar this weekend.