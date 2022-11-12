Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream

UFC 281 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Also notable on the main card is a women’s strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili.

Dan Hooker (21-12-0) and Claudio Pulles (13-2) will kick off the main card of UFC 281 in a lightweight bout. Hooker is currently the No. 12 contender in the lightweight division, but he has lost two straight and four of his last five. Pulles has won five straight back to 2018, but this is his first time fighting on the big stage as opposed to UFC Fight Night. He is looking to climb his way up the lightweight division, and a win here is a good start.

How to watch Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Hooker: -155

Puelles: +135

Splits: 64% of handle on Pulles, 62% of bets on Hooker

The majority of the money in this one is coming in on Pulles, but most of the bets are coming in on Hooker. Despite his recent losing streak, most people believe that Hooker can pull this one off. Hooker’s last few losses have come at the hands of some good opponents, so things lighten up for him a bit. He’s had a full training regimen, and that could benefit him this time. Pulles is on the big stage for the first time, if he wants to win, his best chance is to go for a submission, which he has won 54 percent of his bouts that way.