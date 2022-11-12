Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 is set for Saturday, Nov. 12 live from Madison Square Garden in New York. There are a total of 14 bout on there day between the early prelims, prelims and the main card. The main card features a bout between Dustin Poirer and Michael Chandler. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against No. 4 Alex Pereira in the main event of the evening.

Brad Riddell (10-3) will headline the prelims against Renato Moicano (16-5-1) in a lightweight bout. Both fighters are entering this one with with a loss in their last bout, so they’re looking to end some bad mojo. Ridell has lost two straight, one via submission and one via KO. Prior to that he had won four straight since entering the UFC in 2019. Moicano won two straight prior to his last loss.

How to watch Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Riddell: +100

Moicano: -120

Splits: 54% of handle, 53% of bets on Riddell

Moicano is a short favorite in this one, but the money is riding with Riddell in this one. If Moincano is to win in this one, it will need to be via submission, which is how he’s won 56 percent of his bouts. Luckily for him, that’s how Riddell suffered his only defeat in the UFC. For Riddell, he needs to be aggressive and look for a victory via decision or via KO/TKO.