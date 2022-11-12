Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 is rolling in hot on Saturday, Nov. 12, live from Madison Square Garden in New York. There will be a total of 14 bouts on the night split between the early prelims, prelims and the main card. The prelims will feature four bouts, but the main event of the evening is a middle weight championship bout between champion Israel Adesanya and No. 4 Alex Pereira.

Dominick Reyes (12-3) and Ryan Spann (20-7) will square off in a light heavyweight bout in the prelims. Reyes is back in the octagon for the first time since May 2021 and is currently sporting a three-bout losing streak. Spann, on the other hand is entering this one freshoff of a win back in May. He’s 3-2 in his last five bouts and wants to stack another win in his first time on the big stage since UFC 249 in 2020.

How to watch Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPNEWS via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Reyes: -205

Spann: +175

Splits: 72% of handle, 71% of bets on Fighter

Despite the loss and the long time away from the octagon, the bettors are expecting Reyes to knock off the rust and snap his losing streak. There was time off between losses, so that should be factored in. Reyes is a good favorite here, so for Spann to pull off an upset, he will need to be aggressive and look for a victory via KO. He has won 60 percent of his bouts via submission, but Reyes has only lost that way once. Another reason why much of the money is coming in on him is to snap the losing streak.