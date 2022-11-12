Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 will take place on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against #4 Alex Pereira. Before we get there, the preliminary card will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+. One of the highlights will see #15 Molly McCann take on #12 Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight bout.

McCann enters with a 13-4 record and has six victories by knockout. She has won three matches in a row and has secured back-to-back wins by knockout. Most recently, she knocked out Hannah Goldy in the first round of their fight in July of this year.

Blanchfield has fought in fewer matches but has impressed on the way to a 9-1 record. She has two victories by knockout and two by submission, and her lone loss came by decision. Blanchfield has won six fights in a row, including all three of her UFC matches so far. Most recently, she took down JJ Aldrich by submission in the second round of their June 2022 battle.

How to watch Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

McCann: +320

Blanchfield: -390

Splits: 70% of handle, 57% of bets on McCann

It’s surprising to see the handle and bets following the underdog McCann. She does have more experience and the knockout power, but Blanchfield has shown to be a great technical fighter. Despite the public going with McCann, I think Blanchfield utilizes her youth and technicality to pull off the win.