Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 will take place on Saturday, November 12. The event will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The main event of the evening will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against #4 Alex Pereira. Before we get there, the preliminary card will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN and ESPN+. The prelims will kick off with Andre Petroski taking on Wellington Turman in a middleweight bout.

The 31-year-old Petroski heads into this fight with an 8-2 record. He has four wins by knockout and four by submission, with none of his fights making it to a decision. Petroski has back-to-back wins by submission, including a first round victory over Nick Maximov in May of this year.

The Brazilian Turman is four years younger than his opponent but has an 18-5 record. He has four victories by knockout with eight submission wins. Turman got off to a rocky start in the UFC, losing three of his first four fights. He has rebounded and is coming off back-to-back wins. Turman’s last fight saw him submit Misha Cirkunov in the second round of their February fight.

How to watch Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Petroski: -195

Turman: +165

Splits: 83% of handle, 82% of bets on Petroski

Petroski has less experience but has wasted little time showing his technical prowess in the octagon. The face that he hasn’t had any of his fights go to a decision is impressive and will certainly be put to the test against Turman. Even though his opponent has more professional experience, Petroski should use the momentum he has generated over his last three dominant performances to earn the win and prove the public right.