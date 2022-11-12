Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 is set to take place on Saturday, November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the preliminary card beginning afterwards at 8 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The early prelim card will feature a lightweight bout as Matt Frevola takes on Ottman Azaitar, who will be competing for the first time in over two years. These two were originally supposed to meet at UFC 257 in January of 2021 before Azaitar was briefly released by the UFC for breaching COVID-19 protocols. In the meantime, Frevola is 1-2 in his last three fights, last TKO’ing Genaro Valdez at UFC 270 this past January.

How to watch Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

Frevola: +105

Azaitar: -125

Splits: 93% of handle, 76% of bets on Azaitar

The undefeated Azaitar is a slight favorite over Frevola and the public is all over him despite not stepping into the octagon since 2020. The majority of the money and total bets is going towards his way.