Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 is set to take place on Saturday, November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the preliminary card beginning afterwards at 8 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The early prelim card will feature a catchweight bout as Michael Trizano takes on Seung Woo Choi. Trizano is trying to end a two-match losing streak, last falling to Lucas Almeida by TKO in June. He missed weight on Friday, being fined 20% of his purse and making this a catchweight fight. Meanwhile, Choi is also trying to end a two-match losing streak, falling to Joshua Culibao by split decision at UFC 275 in June.

How to watch Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-Woo

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

Trizano: +140

Choi: -165

Splits: 84% of handle, 69% of bets on Choi

Choi is a favorite over Trizano and the public is all over him in this bout. The majority of the money and total bets is on him heading into this fight.