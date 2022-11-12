 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

Michael Trizano and Choi Seung-Woo fight at featherweight on the early preliminary card of UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By Nick Simon
UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 281 is set to take place on Saturday, November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the preliminary card beginning afterwards at 8 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The early prelim card will feature a catchweight bout as Michael Trizano takes on Seung Woo Choi. Trizano is trying to end a two-match losing streak, last falling to Lucas Almeida by TKO in June. He missed weight on Friday, being fined 20% of his purse and making this a catchweight fight. Meanwhile, Choi is also trying to end a two-match losing streak, falling to Joshua Culibao by split decision at UFC 275 in June.

How to watch Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-Woo

Date: Saturday, November 12
Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Trizano: +140
Choi: -165

Splits: 84% of handle, 69% of bets on Choi

Choi is a favorite over Trizano and the public is all over him in this bout. The majority of the money and total bets is on him heading into this fight.

More From DraftKings Nation