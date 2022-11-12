Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez: Fight time, how to watch UFC 281 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 281 is set to take place on Saturday, November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The early preliminary card will begin at 6 p.m. ET with the preliminary card beginning afterwards at 8 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The early prelim card will feature a women’s strawweight bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez. Kowalkiewicz is trying to pick up a second straight victory, last submitting Felice Herrig in a rear-naked choke back in June. Juarez is also trying to get a second consecutive victory, defeating Liang Na by KO at UFC 275 in June.

How to watch Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Date: Saturday, November 12

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

Kowalkiewicz: -110

Juarez: -110

Splits: 62% of handle on Kowalkiewicz, 62% of bets on Juarez

The pre-fight odds have this as a toss up and that’s reflected in the early betting splits. The money is leaning towards Kowalkiewicz while the public is placing bets on Juarez to win.